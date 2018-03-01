Former Sunriver police chief convicted of harassment; fined $100 - KPTV - FOX 12

Former Sunriver police chief convicted of harassment; fined $100

By The Associated Press
SUNRIVER, OR (AP) -

The former chief of the Sunriver Police Department has pleaded guilty to harassment.

Marc Mills received no jail time at Thursday's court hearing and was fined $100.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the chief struck a police sergeant in December during a work-related dispute. Mills resigned last month.

"Marc Mills has over 40 years of law enforcement service in Central Oregon which includes numerous significant accomplishments and thousands of lives impacted in a positive way and for this he should be commended.  At the same time, this conviction serves as a reminder that in Deschutes County no one is above the law," Hummel said in a statement released Thursday. 

Mills had been chief of police in the central Oregon resort community since 2012.

