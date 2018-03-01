Man arrested for sexual assault on the Umatilla Indian Reservati - KPTV - FOX 12

Man arrested for sexual assault on the Umatilla Indian Reservation

(Image: KPTV) (Image: KPTV)
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

FBI arrested a man for sexually assaulting a tribal woman between the month of January and February on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, Almonzo Castaneda, was charged with sexual abuse, assault by strangulation and assault by striking, beating or wounding to a woman on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

He was arrested at his home with no incident.

He made his initial appearance in Yakima on Feb. 28 and his case will be moved back to the U.S. District Court in Oregon.

