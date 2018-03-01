Oregon State Police captain under criminal investigation in Deschutes Co.

A captain with Oregon State Police is under criminal investigation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported receiving an anonymous tip Tuesday evening regarding Captain Bill Fugate.

Deputies said the allegations are not related to his job with OSP, but did not release any further details about the case.

"This investigation involves a high-level commander in a professional law enforcement agency. We are in the beginning stages of this investigation and want to balance transparency with our duty to protect the integrity of the investigation. We take these investigations seriously and will always do the right thing. In all criminal investigations, we respect our citizen's rights as we investigate to gather the facts,” said Sheriff L. Shane Nelson.

Fugate has been an OSP employee for 11 years and is currently assigned as the agency’s public information officer. He was placed on leave Wednesday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reports that OSP practice has been to modify administrative leave status to unpaid administrative leave if criminal charges are filed.

"I placed Captain Fugate on administrative leave once I learned of the criminal investigation initiated by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. The Oregon State Police is grateful for the immediate and professional response by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, to allegations involving our employee. We are appreciative for the timely notification to our agency, so duty status determinations could be immediately made. OSP has the utmost confidence in Sheriff Nelson and his investigators to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation,” said Travis Hampton, Oregon State Police superintendent.

