West Sylvan students adopt boy with cerebral palsy as new 'Sparrow'

West Sylvan Middle School students have adopted a 4-year-old boy with cerebral palsy as part of the Sparrow Clubs program.

Sparrow Clubs provides financial and emotional support for young kids with medical issues, known as Sparrows, through help from their peers.

Wyatt, a lively 4-year-old boy with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, was introduced at an assembly at West Sylvan Middle School on Thursday.

Spastic diplegic cerebral palsy affects Wyatt's legs more than his upper body. As a result, he is unable to walk on his own and has weak fine motor skills.

FOX 12 spoke with several people who say the community support doesn't just inspire the sick child, but also all of those who help along the way.

"Everyone here has someone in their family that's struggled with a health issue, past or present, so it really resonates," said Bryan Fitzwater, student management specialist at West Sylvan Middle School.

Very heartwarming to know that people out there care and want to help," said Jill Lovato, Wyatt's mother.

Right now, 14 schools in the Portland area have adopted a Sparrow.

