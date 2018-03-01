‘Family Promise of Beaverton’ opens new day center to support homeless families

Homeless families in Beaverton have a new place to turn for resources and support.

Family Promise of Beaverton celebrated the grand opening of its new day center Thursday at the Sunset Presbyterian Church on Cornell Road.

The program aims to help homeless families in Beaverton by meeting immediate needs like food and a hot shower.

The main goal is to get people back on their feet toward a more stable lifestyle.

The program offers transportation to children and adults, along with case management.

The opening is especially timely, as last year the Beaverton School District reported having the highest number of homeless students in the state.

“We have a real issue here, we need to provide support to our community,” said Jolene Guptill, executive director of Family Promise of Beaverton.

The program works with 11 host sites and five support sites, but organizers are also looking for more locations.

Family Promise of Beaverton is looking for volunteers and donations for the shelter, as well.

For more information, go to familypromiseofbeaverton.org.

