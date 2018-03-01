SE Portland couple heartbroken after burglary leads to dog’s death

A southeast Portland couple is heartbroken after their puppy, Rosie, was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday. But making matters even worse. She was only able to get outside because of a burglar.

Rosie's owners, Carlos Reynoso and Polo Banuelos, tell FOX 12 they don’t care about the few possessions that were taken; they’d do anything just to have Rosie back.

She was hit near Southeast 60th and Powell Tuesday evening.

“I crouched down to let her know I was there, gave her a kiss,” Reynoso said. “She was not very responsive.”

“I saw him holding Rosie, which was really, really hard,” Banuelos added. “It was like, I fell apart. I just completely fell apart.”

They rushed her to an emergency vet, but the 8-month-old puppy didn’t make it.

It wasn’t until they returned home later they realized how she escaped: they’d been burglarized.

“When we got home, we noticed that this back door over here was shut,” Banuelos explained. “I usually leave this door open a crack for my dog to go in and out.”

Their roommate’s bag and a large plant were missing, and the side gate was left open.

“Rosie got out, she couldn’t get back in the house, she was really frantic and made her way out onto Powell,” Reynoso said.

The couple tells FOX 12 that Rosie was a certified emotional support animal who went everywhere with them.

Now living without her, they feel like they’re in a nightmare they can’t wake up from.

“What hurts most is our dog is our family and she’s completely irreplaceable,” Banuelos said. “Our world has been completely flipped upside down because we’re never going to see her again.”

Based on witness statements, it doesn’t appear the driver who hit Rosie stopped; in fact, that person may not even know what happened.

As for the burglar who started the whole thing, Portland Police are still searching for that person or persons.

