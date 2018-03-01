City officials considering changing thousands of addresses to South Portland

Portland city officials are considering an idea to change part of Southwest Portland to just South Portland.

The idea comes down to clarity and safety. As Portland has grown, certain addresses have become a bit too confusing.

Typically addresses on the south waterfront and in other neighborhoods east of Interstate 5 but west of the Willamette River start with a zero. Developers had to do that because building started there long after other addresses were already in use.

But transportation leaders, and especially emergency workers, have discovered those addresses cause a lot of confusion because people often forget to mention the zero.

So now, officials are considering renaming that area to just South Portland to avoid the issues.

"You may have a 016 Southwest Gaines and a 16 Southwest Gaines, and those two addresses could be about five blocks apart. And in this case, would be separated by I-5," said Louisa Jones with Portland Fire and Rescue. "So for responders that could be a difference of five to eight minutes if they show up at one address, discover that's not the correct address and need to loop all the way around I-5 to get back up to the other address."

The City Council will hold the first hearing on the matter on May 31.

