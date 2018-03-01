Portland Timbers sign first eMLS player

The Portland Timbers announced on Thursday that they signed their first eMLS competitor.

Edgar Guerrero, whose gamer tag is x_thiago_silva_o, was selected after the Timbers reviewed over 100 candidates.

Guerrero, who lives in McMinnville, joins the Timbers as part of MLS's newly launched eMLS platform, a competitive EA SPORTS FIFA 18 league that features 19 MLS teams.

eMLS launched in January.

The Timbers say Guerrero signed with Club America in June 2017 as an esports competitor. Guerrero has won various titles during 18 esports seasons, including four first-division titles, two Copa Pro titles and two SuperCopa Pro titles.

He has also won a Mexican Cup championship title and two Continental Cup titles playing FIFA.

Guerrero will represent the Timbers at the eMLS Cup April 5-8 in Boston.

