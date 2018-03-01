Portland Timbers sign first eMLS player

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >
A Colorado man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for child sex crimes is now free.
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.
Several people were forced from their Dallas homes Wednesday as firefighters were dealing with a ruptured natural gas line that caused a fire.
A Vancouver couple said their foster child was taken from them by the state of Washington, only to be reunited with her biological father, who's a convicted child rapist.
Trimet Board of Directors signed off on a new fare evasion policy Wednesday making first offenses less of a consequence for offenders.
The Hillsboro School District made a major policy change Tuesday night. Now, nurses at the district's school-based health center will be able to offer contraceptives to students.
A bus driver on trial for his role in the death of six elementary school students was found guilty Thursday on numerous charges relating to a crash in November 2016.
Authorities say a motorist who caused a September crash that killed both drivers had a blood-alcohol content of 0.57 percent - a life-threatening figure that's more than seven times the legal limit.
The Portland Timbers announced on Thursday that they signed their first eMLS competitor.
The Portland Timbers have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2018 regular season, with 16 matches on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.
The Portland Thorns are looking to defend their NWSL championship as practice has kicked off ahead of the new season.
The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Samuel Armenteros from Serie A side Benevento Calcio on loan for the 2018 MLS campaign.
Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.
The Portland Timbers announced a series of player signings Wednesday.
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a 'homegrown player' for the 2018 season.
The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.
