Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Portland.

Police said they responded to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 42nd Avenue at 7:10 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian struck.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the woman was crossing NE Sandy Blvd in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a green Ford Explorer.

The Major Crash Team is on scene investigating the crash. 

Northeast Sandy Boulevard will be closed between Northeast 41st Avenue and Northeast 42nd Avenue during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the traffic division at 503-823-2103.

