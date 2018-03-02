Rescue crews continue search for missing 48-year-old St. Helens man

Deputies and rescue crews are relentlessly searching through the woods for a 48-year-old St. Helens man who was last seen Monday.

Police said Charles Styers left for his job in Hillsboro around 3 a.m. Tuesday, but he never showed up.

Police say Styers’ 2016 Ford Escape was found Thursday morning at Scaponia Park, near the Scappoose Vernonia Highway, but Styers was nowhere in sight.

Now, St. Helens police, K-9 teams and rescue crews have begun a full-on search in that area.

FOX 12 spoke with close friends and a coworker of Styers. They said Styers’ car was found nowhere near his normal route to work. They have a lot of questions and are trying to hang on to hope.

“Feeling hopeful still, we’re all hoping he’ll come home. It’s a hard thing to think you might lose a good friend,” said Dustin Cluff, a close friend and coworker of Styers.

Dustin and Sarah Cluff said Styers is a great friend to them. They say he’s an amazing father, a veteran and an outdoorsmen.

“In my mind, I keep calling out, 'Charles where are you? Where are you Charles? We need you to come home. Your daughter needs you, your family needs you,'” said Sarah Cluff.

The couple said Styers is a single father with a 12-year-old daughter who completely relies on her dad.

“He’s very connected to (his daughter) and he’s an extremely good dad. As a friend and to see and realize what his little girl is facing if he doesn’t come home, you know it’s, it’s a hard thing,” said Dustin Cluff.

Meanwhile the search for Styers continues, K-9 teams and search and rescue crews met near Scaponia Park where Styers’ car was found.

“Where he ended up, and at that time of day is very unusual. He’s not the type of guy who typically gives up on things, he’s a fighter," Dustin Cluff said.

A fighter and a father who so many are looking for.

“Going to bed last night was tough knowing he’s somewhere out there,” said Dustin Cluff.

Search and rescue crews are asking that people do not go out searching for Styers. They’re asking for people to stay away from their search area and to leave this search to the experts.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.