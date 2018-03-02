Police: Suspected intoxicated driver arrested for hitting pedestrian in NE Portland

A woman was seriously injured and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a SUV Thursday night and the driver involved in the crash has been arrested.

Police said they responded to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 42nd Avenue at 7:10 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Based on preliminary information, officers believed the woman was crossing Northeast Sandy Boulevard in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a green Ford Explorer.

Police said the driver of the Explorer stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was later taken into custody.

Friday morning, police identified the driver as 54-year-old Anthony L. Barnum.

Barnum was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of DUII, third-degree assault and reckless driving.

The victim has not been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division's Major Crash Team at 503-823-2103.

