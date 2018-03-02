SheBrew returns to Portland to celebrate female brewers

An annual festival is back in Portland this weekend and not only does it raise a pint glass to beer, it also says cheers to the women behind the brews.

SheBrew is in its fourth year and happening Saturday. The event celebrates women in Portland's beer industry.

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Natalie Baldwin of Breakside brewery to talk about how she broke into brewing and what SheBrew means to Portland’s female brewing community.

The SheBrew festival takes place Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Buckman Coffee Factory in southeast Portland.

Natalie Baldwin is one of many SheBrewers kicking butt in the Portland beer industry. Find out how you can raise a glass to girl power this weekend! @MoreGDO starts at 9 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AiyPZn8aGs — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) March 1, 2018

To learn more about SheBrew, visit the event's website.

