On the Go with Joe at Washington State Horse Expo

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

For local horse lovers, there’s an event this weekend you’ll want to race over to check out.

In its eighth year, the Washington State Horse Expo returns to the Clark County Event Center.

From Friday to Sunday, everything equine will be at the event center in Ridgefield.

The expo will feature family friendly entertainment, vendors galore and even a dog who can ride a mini horse.

Learn more about the expo at ClarkCoEventCenter.com

