On the Go with Joe at Washington State Horse Expo

For local horse lovers, there’s an event this weekend you’ll want to race over to check out.

In its eighth year, the Washington State Horse Expo returns to the Clark County Event Center.

From Friday to Sunday, everything equine will be at the event center in Ridgefield.

The expo will feature family friendly entertainment, vendors galore and even a dog who can ride a mini horse.

Meet Vinny- who was nice enough to not throw me off on live television. More coverage of the #WAHorseExpo on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/E4JIHf8rMQ — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) March 2, 2018

Learn more about the expo at ClarkCoEventCenter.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.