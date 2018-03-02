Reward offered for information in murder of Vancouver security g - KPTV - FOX 12

Reward offered for information in murder of Vancouver security guard

Officials are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a Vancouver security guard who was found dead in a parking lot early Monday morning.

Benjamin O. Lyons was working as a security guard for KnightHawk Protection when he was killed.

Vancouver police found Lyons on the ground in the parking lot at at Dill’s Star Route trucking company.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office reported the 83-year-old died from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries

On Friday, Vancouver police in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon offered a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Lyons.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by submitting one online or by calling 503-823-4357.

Lyons is remembered as a man who was well-liked by his coworkers and his wife said he enjoyed life

