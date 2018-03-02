Truck driver dies in head-on Hwy 97 crash in Sherman Co.

Oregon State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead at the scene Friday morning.

OSP responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. and learned that a commercial vehicle pulling a box trailer was traveling north on Highway 97 and while passing another car in the northbound lanes the driver crashed head-on into a truck that was heading south pulling double tanker trailers.

The driver pulling the tanker trailers, Ronald Whiz, 49, of Wapato, Washington, died at the scene, according to medical personnel.

Officers said the driver pulling the box trailer and other people in the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for three hours before the northbound lanes were re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation.

