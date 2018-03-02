Eddie, the Oregon Zoo's Dunking Otter, celebrates his 20th birth - KPTV - FOX 12

Eddie, the Oregon Zoo's Dunking Otter, celebrates his 20th birthday

Eddie the sea otter (Image: Portland Trail Blazers) Eddie the sea otter (Image: Portland Trail Blazers)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Eddie, nicknamed the Dunking Otter at Oregon Zoo, is otterly adorable and celebrated turning 20 on Friday by making some slam dunks.

The sea otter uses basketball therapy to ease his elbow arthritis and get some exercise.

He received a visit from the Portland Trail Blazers' mascot, Blaze, and the team tweeted a video of Eddie making a basketball motivating the otter to “throw it down.”

The team also gave the otter a new basketball backboard as a 20th birthday present. 

Eddie claims the spot as one of the world’s oldest known sea otters, according to the Oregon Zoo. He arrived at the zoo on June 2, 2000 from the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California.

