Director of ‘Lean on Pete’ talks to MORE

“Lean on Pete” is a star-studded movie full of Portland ties and it's getting glowing reviews from critics.

The film is based on a book of the same name by local author Willy Vlautin and tells the story of fifteen-year-old Charley Thompson who moves to Portland and takes a summer job with horse trainer and befriends a racehorse named Lean on Pete.

MORE spoke with director Andrew Haigh about the movie, which was filmed in Portland and Burns.

The upcoming made-in-Oregon movie @LeanOnPeteMovie from @A24 hits Portland theaters 4/20...but we're getting a sneak peak with award-winning director Andrew Haigh this morning on @MoreGDO @oregonfilm #GreatMovie https://t.co/cDnFHppetq — Stephanie Kralevich (@StephKralevich) March 2, 2018

“Lean on Pete” stars Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny, Travis Fimmel and Steve Buscemi and opens in the Portland area April 20.

