Director of ‘Lean on Pete’ talks to MORE

By Stephanie Kralevich, More Good Day Oregon Host
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

“Lean on Pete” is a star-studded movie full of Portland ties and it's getting glowing reviews from critics.

The film is based on a book of the same name by local author Willy Vlautin and tells the story of fifteen-year-old Charley Thompson who moves to Portland and takes a summer job with horse trainer and befriends a racehorse named Lean on Pete.

MORE spoke with director Andrew Haigh about the movie, which was filmed in Portland and Burns.

“Lean on Pete” stars Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny, Travis Fimmel and Steve Buscemi and opens in the Portland area April 20.

