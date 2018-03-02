Forget Hot Yoga, why not try Yoga on Ice? - KPTV - FOX 12


Forget Hot Yoga, why not try Yoga on Ice?

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

On MORE, we’ve shown you lots of different types of yoga in Oregon. 

From goat yoga (which inspired the opening of a “goatel” this summer) to beer yoga, but while those may be hot – Molly Riehl recently tried the "coolest" type of yoga in town.

Lloyd Center in northeast Portland is known for its ice rink for skating, including its Hooky Club, but now it’s offering something new: Yoga on Ice.

Want to hit the ice and strike some poses? Yoga on Ice takes place Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Lloyd Center. Learn more at LloydIce.com.

