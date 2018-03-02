Forest Grove officer responding to serial theft suspect finds his own stolen flower pot

A serial theft suspect turned herself in and agreed to return property she stole in Forest Grove, according to police.

Melinda Lucero, 45, of Forest Grove, turned herself in to the Forest Grove Police Department on Friday.

Lucero was the suspect in multiple thefts in the Oak Hills neighborhood last week.

Information gathered during the investigation led officers to Lucero’s home. One of the responding officers, who was a victim of the recent thefts, discovered his own stolen flower pot on the front porch of Lucer’s home, according to police.

Officers said they recovered additional stolen items, including lawn ornaments, a wicker bench, flower pots, a ladder and throw pillows.

Lucero was arrested on charges of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Anyone with information about this case or who has not yet reported a theft in Forest Grove is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.