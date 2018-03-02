Police searching for missing teen who ran away from foster home and has ties to Kelso area

Police are searching for a missing teen who ran away from a foster home and has ties to the Kelso area.

The Camas Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday locating 17-year-old Felicity A. Vandel.

Vandel was temporarily placed with foster parents in Camas, but she ran away from her foster home at around midnight Jan. 27.

Officers said Vandel was reportedly dropped off in the Vancouver area. She was then believed to be staying with family members in Vader between Feb. 11 and Feb. 16.

Investigators said those family members were unaware of her runaway status.

Vandel was later dropped off by a family friend in Kelso, according to police, where she grew up and has ongoing ties to people there.

Vandel is described as white, 5 feet 1 inches tall and 105 pounds. She was last known to have “rainbow-colored” hair and piercings on her lower lip.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the non-emergency line in Clark County at 360-693-3111 or call 911.

