PBOT: 2017 was deadliest for traffic deaths in Portland in 14 years

The Portland Bureau of Transportation released an update on its Vision Zero efforts Thursday, and reported that in 2017, more people died on Portland streets than any other year since 2003.

PBOT called 2017 “a year of tragedy and foundation building” and a total of 45 people died in collisions on Portland streets. Of those 45 deaths, 18 of those were pedestrians killed in crashes.

Additionally, half a dozen others died while traveling on Portland streets, “but their deaths were not directly attributable to a traffic collision with a motor vehicle.”

The uptick in deaths comes amid Vision Zero, a $15 million effort aimed at improving over two dozen high crash areas and having zero deadly crashes over the next decade in Portland.

The funding brings safety fixes in street design, speed limits and programs that address dangerous driving behaviors.

As part of Vision Zero, Portland police say they’ve also been actively targeting dangerous driving areas.

In a special enforcement Thursday, officers wrote 35 tickets and 18 warnings.

