Portland Fire and Rescue celebrates new museum opening in SW Portland

The Portland Fire and Rescue will be celebrating the official public opening of The Portland Fire Historic Museum on Saturday in southwest Portland.

The museum, located right next door to the Portland Saturday Market, highlights how far technology has changed during the years of firefighting including the equipment that they’ve used.

Some pieces have been restored by a small team of retired firefighters for the public to see.

"You can see the evolution from the tools and equipment we used and the ability of people then and now to adapt to a crisis, or emergency situation." retired Portland firefighter Dave Short said.

The museum is funded thanks to the Jim Morrison Foundation and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

