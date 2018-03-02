Tips pour into SafeOregon tip line over suspected school threats

A hotline for students and parents to report school threats in Oregon has seen an increase in tips since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

SafeOregon has received multiple reports of social media threats of violence toward schools over the last few weeks.

Oregon State Police said having a designated place to submit such tips is leading to a culture change.

The most recent tip came from St. Helens.

On Friday, the St. Helen’s School District posted to its Facebook page that a threat of violence posted on social media had been directed at St. Helens High School.

The post went on to say, “Thanks to the quick action of students who did the right thing in reporting the threat through our SafeOregon Tipline, the perpetrator was identified and apprehended by police and is now in police custody. According to local law enforcement, the student was apprehended off campus and had no means or access to weapons. This proved to be a non-credible threat.”

“We know that we have saved lives using the tip line,” Project Manager of the School Safety Tip Line Jodi Sherwood said.

Sherwood told FOX 12 that in the last two weeks they have seen an increase in tips coming in.

“It is more of an increase where students have had a concern before but they didn’t know how to report it or they didn’t know if they should report it,” Sherwood said.

She said most of the tips are coming in through their website and mobile app, something she sees as a culture change that any threat of violence big or small is not acceptable.

“We are starting a culture change of empowering students to have a voice and being part of the solution to the safety around their schools,” Sherwood said. “Students really want that culture to be positive inside their school and they are not afraid to speak up and speak out.”

To learn more about SafeOregon or how to report a possible threat visit safeoregon.com

