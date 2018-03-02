Papa John’s teams up with Make-A-Wish Oregon to create pizzas fo - KPTV - FOX 12


Papa John’s teams up with Make-A-Wish Oregon to create pizzas for a great cause

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Papa John’s has teamed up with Make-A-Wish Oregon to create a pair of pizzas for a great cause.

Two children who’ve already had their wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Oregon are working to pass along the experience to others.

They created a pair of custom pizzas that are available at a number of Papa John’s locations, with $1 from every one of those pizzas sold benefiting Make-A-Wish Oregon.

The locations selling the specialty Make-A-Wish Oregon pizzas are:

  • 3964 Center Street NE
    Salem, OR 97301
  • 1050 NW Murray Road
    Portland, OR 97229
  • 12950 SW Pacific Hwy Suite 295
    Portland, OR 97223
  • 6372 SW Capitol Hwy
    Portland, OR 97239
  • 5201 E 4th Plain, Suite 108
    Vancouver, WA 98661
  • 1108 NE Burnside St. 
    Gresham, OR 97030
  • 3302 SE Powell Blvd. 
    Portland, OR 97202
  • 19093 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy
    Aloha, OR 97003
  • 2520 SE 145th
    Portland, OR 97236
  • 2020 NE Cornell Road #K
    Hillsboro, OR 97124
  • 11713 NE 99th Street, Suite 1000
    Vancouver, WA 98682
  • 1420 NW 9th St. 
    Corvallis, OR 97330
  • 10219 SE Sunnyside Road
    Clackamas, OR 97015

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

