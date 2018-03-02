Papa John’s teams up with Make-A-Wish Oregon to create pizzas for a great cause

Image: KPTV/MORE Good Day Oregon PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -
Papa John’s has teamed up with Make-A-Wish Oregon to create a pair of pizzas for a great cause.
Two children who’ve already had their wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Oregon are working to pass along the experience to others.
They created a pair of custom pizzas that are available at a number of Papa John’s locations, with $1 from every one of those pizzas sold benefiting Make-A-Wish Oregon.
The locations selling the specialty Make-A-Wish Oregon pizzas are:
- 3964 Center Street NE
Salem, OR 97301
- 1050 NW Murray Road
Portland, OR 97229
- 12950 SW Pacific Hwy Suite 295
Portland, OR 97223
- 6372 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97239
- 5201 E 4th Plain, Suite 108
Vancouver, WA 98661
- 1108 NE Burnside St.
Gresham, OR 97030
- 3302 SE Powell Blvd.
Portland, OR 97202
- 19093 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy
Aloha, OR 97003
- 2520 SE 145th
Portland, OR 97236
- 2020 NE Cornell Road #K
Hillsboro, OR 97124
- 11713 NE 99th Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, WA 98682
- 1420 NW 9th St.
Corvallis, OR 97330
- 10219 SE Sunnyside Road
Clackamas, OR 97015
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.