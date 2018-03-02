Papa John’s teams up with Make-A-Wish Oregon to create pizzas for a great cause

Papa John’s has teamed up with Make-A-Wish Oregon to create a pair of pizzas for a great cause.

Two children who’ve already had their wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Oregon are working to pass along the experience to others.

They created a pair of custom pizzas that are available at a number of Papa John’s locations, with $1 from every one of those pizzas sold benefiting Make-A-Wish Oregon.

The locations selling the specialty Make-A-Wish Oregon pizzas are:

3964 Center Street NE

Salem, OR 97301

Salem, OR 97301 1050 NW Murray Road

Portland, OR 97229

Portland, OR 97229 12950 SW Pacific Hwy Suite 295

Portland, OR 97223

Portland, OR 97223 6372 SW Capitol Hwy

Portland, OR 97239

Portland, OR 97239 5201 E 4th Plain, Suite 108

Vancouver, WA 98661

Vancouver, WA 98661 1108 NE Burnside St.

Gresham, OR 97030

Gresham, OR 97030 3302 SE Powell Blvd.

Portland, OR 97202

Portland, OR 97202 19093 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy

Aloha, OR 97003

Aloha, OR 97003 2520 SE 145th

Portland, OR 97236

Portland, OR 97236 2020 NE Cornell Road #K

Hillsboro, OR 97124

Hillsboro, OR 97124 11713 NE 99th Street, Suite 1000

Vancouver, WA 98682

Vancouver, WA 98682 1420 NW 9th St.

Corvallis, OR 97330

Corvallis, OR 97330 10219 SE Sunnyside Road

Clackamas, OR 97015

