Oregon man arrested in foiled California college shooting plot

A photo of the evidence seized at McBain's home, courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

A Portland-area man was arrested in Oregon City Wednesday, after investigators say he helped a suspect in California plan a college shooting.

Tarence Thomas, 25, is now being held at the Clackamas County Jail charged with being a fugitive from another state. He’ll be extradited to California, where he’ll be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Deputies say the investigation began in California on Feb. 19 when the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a series of threats being made on social media. They say a man named Jacob McBain was posting on Facebook that he intended to shoot people at Norco College in Riverside County.

Deputies determined the threats were credible.

A search warrant was executed at McBain's Norco, California, home where deputies recovered a loaded AR-15, two loaded handguns and 510 rounds of ammunition.

It was after McBain’s arrest, on charges of making terrorist threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm, that investigators learned Thomas was a second suspect in the case.

How exactly he’s accused of being involved has not been released, but deputies are calling him a co-conspirator in the shooting plot.

The relationship between the two men has not been confirmed by investigators.

According to their respective Facebook pages, McBain used to attend Mount Hood Community College in Gresham and Thomas studied at Portland Community College after attending high school in the Boise, Idaho, area.

Thomas is now awaiting extradition to California, but is fighting the process. That means authorities in California now have to get a Governor’s warrant for his transfer.

A hearing for the matter has been scheduled in Clackamas County in early April.

