Body of missing St. Helens man found in Scappoose after suspecte - KPTV - FOX 12

Body of missing St. Helens man found in Scappoose after suspected suicide

Posted: Updated:
Charles Styers (Photo released by St. Helens Police Department) Charles Styers (Photo released by St. Helens Police Department)
SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) -

The body of a missing St. Helens man was found in Scappoose after days of searching.

Police confirmed the body of Charles Styers was found Friday several miles from where his car was found Thursday.

Crews had been searching for Styers since he was reported missing Tuesday.

Police said he left his home in St. Helens for work in Hillsboro at 3 a.m. Tuesday, but he never showed up at his job and he didn’t return home.

His car was found Thursday morning at Scaponia Park in Scappoose.

Police, K-9s and search and rescue teams were joined by friends and family in scouring the area searching for Styers.

Police said Friday it appears Styers took his own life. His family has been notified, according to officers.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.