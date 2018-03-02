Body of missing St. Helens man found in Scappoose after suspected suicide

The body of a missing St. Helens man was found in Scappoose after days of searching.

Police confirmed the body of Charles Styers was found Friday several miles from where his car was found Thursday.

Crews had been searching for Styers since he was reported missing Tuesday.

Police said he left his home in St. Helens for work in Hillsboro at 3 a.m. Tuesday, but he never showed up at his job and he didn’t return home.

His car was found Thursday morning at Scaponia Park in Scappoose.

Police, K-9s and search and rescue teams were joined by friends and family in scouring the area searching for Styers.

Police said Friday it appears Styers took his own life. His family has been notified, according to officers.

Heartbreaking update - after days of searching, @SHPD says the body of Charles Styers was recovered today in Scappoose, several miles from his car. Officers believe he took his own life. His family has been notified. ?? @fox12oregon @MountainWaveSAR pic.twitter.com/ljfxgHHCS8 — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 3, 2018

Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Charles Styers. — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) March 3, 2018

