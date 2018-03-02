Bend snowboarder killed on Mt. Bachelor - KPTV - FOX 12

Bend snowboarder killed on Mt. Bachelor

By The Associated Press
BEND, OR (AP) -

Authorities say a 24-year-old Bend snowboarder has died on Mt. Bachelor.

KTVZ-TV reports that Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. William Bailey says other skiers and snowboarders found the man buried in the snow at midday Friday.

Bailey says the man was unconscious and not breathing.

Bailey says Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol and emergency crews performed CPR and an AirLink helicopter was sent, but the man was pronounced dead at the resort.

The man's name has not been released.

