Man sentenced to jail, community service for ‘zombie trailers’ in N. Portland

A man was sentenced to 25 days in jail and 88 hours of community service for leaving “zombie trailers” on the street in north Portland.

John Maher was arrested in April 2017 and convicted in October 2017 on charges of conducting motor vehicle dismantling without a certificate, attempted motor vehicle dismantling without a certificate, 11 counts of unlawfully storing property on the street and 11 counts of abandoning a vehicle.

Maher told FOX 12 last year that he used to tow and scrap old RVs, but he ran into a problem while looking for a place for 11 RVs. They ended up parked on North Columbia Court.

Along with jail time and community service, Maher was sentenced Friday to two years probation and he must pay the city $6,910 in restitution, along with a $590 fine.

