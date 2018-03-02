Court documents: OSP captain's estranged wife afraid 'he would shoot her'

An Oregon State Police captain is under criminal investigation and has been placed on leave from his job.

Officials in Deschutes County are investigating Captain Bill Fugate.

Many people have seen Fugate here on FOX 12 as the public information officer for Oregon State Police. This week, his estranged wife filed a restraining order against him, requiring him to stay 500 feet away from her. The two are currently going through a divorce and court documents accuse Fugate of being “very volatile but careful to keep domestic abuse hidden to keep his career."

In November, records also show his wife claims Fugate took her phone and held her against her will. She also said he had a gun and she was afraid "he would shoot her."

Officials won’t reveal details but say they launched an investigation after getting an anonymous report on Feb. 27. Captain Fugate was placed on administrative leave the next day.

OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton said in a written statement that he has confidence in the Deschutes County investigators on the case and he wants a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

