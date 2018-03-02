Court documents: OSP captain's estranged wife afraid 'he would shoot her'

Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >
Just a few weeks ago, 11-year-old Brayden Belden was tearing up the shoreline in Mexico - showing off the skills of a surfing prodigy. But today, Brayden is in a medically induced coma at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland and hooked up to machines, with no clear answers for doctors or his family.More >
Just a few weeks ago, 11-year-old Brayden Belden was tearing up the shoreline in Mexico - showing off the skills of a surfing prodigy. But today, Brayden is in a medically induced coma at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland and hooked up to machines, with no clear answers for doctors or his family.More >
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >
Aiden was a top-ten wrestler in the state of Ohio, but five years later as a freshman and now as a boy, he says his Coach, Kerry Toliver, "outed" him in front of his teammates.More >
Aiden was a top-ten wrestler in the state of Ohio, but five years later as a freshman and now as a boy, he says his Coach, Kerry Toliver, "outed" him in front of his teammates.More >
A New York City college is trying to evict a former student who it says is illegally squatting in her dorm room.More >
A New York City college is trying to evict a former student who it says is illegally squatting in her dorm room.More >
. Police confirmed the body of Charles Styers was found Friday several miles from where his car was found Thursday.More >
. Police confirmed the body of Charles Styers was found Friday several miles from where his car was found Thursday.More >
A serial theft suspect turned herself in and agreed to return property she stole in Forest Grove, according to police.More >
A serial theft suspect turned herself in and agreed to return property she stole in Forest Grove, according to police.More >
Oregon State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead at the scene Friday morning.More >
Oregon State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead at the scene Friday morning.More >