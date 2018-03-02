Portland man says driver brandished a gun while threatening to kill him

A Portland man is warning others about a driver he said brandished a gun and threatened to kill him, while he was walking down the street.

Alex McIntosh said it happened early Tuesday morning when he was walking his dog near Southeast 69th Avenue and Southeast Stark.

“A guy comes speeding up here, going about 45 miles an hour up the street,” he explained.

McIntosh said he decided to take a picture of the car so he could get a plate number.

“He stops, because he sees me and waves his gun up in the air,” McIntosh said.

Next, McIntosh said the driver yelled out, “Is this worth dying for,” followed by a swear word.

“Here’s a guy threatening to kill someone because he’s driving poorly,” McIntosh said.

He said the driver then looped around the block.

“And then that’s when he drove close to me and pointed a gun at me, you know, like he was going to shoot me,” he said.

McIntosh said the driver made one more lap around the block before leaving for good.

“Oh I would be scared to death,” said neighbor Alexandra Demetro.

Portland Police said the suspect is described as a white man with a mustache, who was driving a gold Toyota Camry or Corolla.

For McIntosh, he said what happened didn’t hit him until later. He's thankful, though, that it didn’t end differently.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Portland Police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.