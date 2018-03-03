Police: Fugitive arrested in Vancouver; sawed-off shotgun found in vehicle

A fugitive and known Sureno gang member was arrested Thursday on weapons and drug charges, according to Vancouver police.

The Safe Streets Task Force conducted an investigation on Raul Martinez in Dec. 2017 for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent.

Police said Martinez was out on bail from that case when he was arrested after a brief foot pursuit Thursday. Vancouver Police K9 Enzo was able to stop Martinez from getting away.

Police said during a search of Martinez's vehicle, they found a sawed-off shotgun.

Martinez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-meth, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a short barreled shotgun and escape community custody.

Martinez's girlfriend, Virginia Renteria, was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with additional charges pending.

Both were booked into the Clark County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.