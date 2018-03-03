Deputies: Homeowner shoots at intruder breaking into Cooper Mountain home

Washington County deputies say a homeowner shot at an intruder who broke into their Cooper Mountain home Friday afternoon.

At about 12:35 p.m. deputies responded to the 9300 block of Southwest 171st Avenue. During the investigation, deputies learned that a man entered a home in a possible burglary attempt and was confronted by a homeowner.

According to deputies, the homeowner found the intruder in the kitchen where the intruder was reportedly armed with a knife. The homeowner retrieved a handgun and fired one round at the intruder, causing the man to run away.

Deputies do not know if the intruder was hit by the bullet.

The homeowner was able to take a photo of the intruder who was covering his face, according to deputies.

The intruder is described as a white man in his 20s with a thin to medium build. He was possibly driving an older, blue, full-sized SUV.

Deputies say the homeowner sustained several minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Washington County Detectives at 503-846-2500.

