Gladstone woman says bike belonging to late brother was stolen

Bike similar to the one that belonged to Jacob (Courtesy: Amber Varner)

A Gladstone family is heartbroken after a bike that belonged to one of their late loved ones was stolen.

Amber Varner says her brother, Jacob, passed away two years ago, and they don't have much left that belonged to him except for his favorite bike. But earlier this week it was stolen.

Varner says their home surveillance camera caught the thief pass by the house then return a short time later to cut the bike free from it's chain.

"He could have taken all the other ones, we wouldn't really have cared as much as this one bike," said Varner. "We see our nephew riding it one day, like maybe it I have kids. It's little, but it means a lot for us to get the bike back."

Police told FOX 12 they don't have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Gladstone police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.