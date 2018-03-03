Crews investigate HazMat incident in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews investigate HazMat incident in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Investigators were called to the scene of a HazMat situation on 14149 Northeast Airport Way in Northeast Portland.

Firefighters and HazMat responded to a small fire at around 6 am Saturday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue said firefighters were able to quickly put the flames out, but 16 barrels of Hydrogen Peroxide were compromised.

Firefighters said they contacted environmental services for possible runoff, but the leak has been contained.

