Crews investigate HazMat incident in NE Portland

Investigators were called to the scene of a HazMat situation on 14149 Northeast Airport Way in Northeast Portland.

Firefighters and HazMat responded to a small fire at around 6 am Saturday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue said firefighters were able to quickly put the flames out, but 16 barrels of Hydrogen Peroxide were compromised.

PF&R firefighters and HazMat team, along with assistance from Gresham HazMat team responded to a chemical spill and fire in NE. this morning. A small fire in a warehouse compromised 16 barrels of hydrogen peroxide. The fire was extinguished, and leaking material was contained. pic.twitter.com/Q0sFJxWGGl — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 3, 2018

Firefighters said they contacted environmental services for possible runoff, but the leak has been contained.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.