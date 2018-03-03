Second death reported on Mt. Bachelor

A second death has been reported on Mount Bachelor.

Officials said Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol received a report at about 3:30 pm Friday of a missing adult female skier who had become separated from her friends.

Mt. Bachelor ski patrol then launched a search with Deschutes County Search and Rescue.

After several hours of searching, crews located the missing skier at approximately 8:30 pm Friday evening in a tree well near the more-difficult White Bark run, near the Cloudchaser lift. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate incident earlier Friday, at approximately 12:00 pm, an adult male snowboarder was discovered in a tree well in the West Bowls, an experts-only area near the Northwest lift.

Members of the Mt. Bachelor ski patrol and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office are investigating both incidents.

Fatalities at ski areas resulting from falls into tree wells are uncommon, and for two unrelated incidents to occur on the same day at one ski area is exceptionally rare. Prior to Friday's incidents, the last tree well fatality at Mt. Bachelor occurred in 2002.

The names of the deceased will be released by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office following notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.