Police: Camas woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend with sword

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder Saturday morning after stabbing her boyfriend with a sword.

Just before 2 a.m. Camas Police Department said they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2000 block of Northeast Garfield Street.

According to police, the 911 caller, identified as Emily Javier, reported that she stabbed her boyfriend with a sword and thought he was dead.

When police arrived on scene, Javier walked out of the home and surrendered. She was arrested without incident.

Police found 29-year-old Alex Lovell inside the home suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives served a search warrant at the scene and seized a samurai sword and additional knives.

Javier was booked into the Clark County Jail for attempted murder in the first degree.

According to police, they believe the attack was motivated by jealousy.

