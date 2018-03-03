Police investigating overnight shooting in N. Portland, no injur - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating overnight shooting in N. Portland, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night in the Portsmouth neighborhood.

Just before 11 p.m. officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 9300 block of North Woolsey Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that one home had been struck by gunfire but no one inside the home was injured. Officers found evidence of gunfire near the home.

Police said there is no suspect description at this time. 

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

