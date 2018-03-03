Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the Cully neighborhood.

Officers responded to the reports of gunfire at 4:46 a.m. in the 6700 block of Northeast Going Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of gunfire near the intersection of Northeast 68th Avenue and Northeast Going Street.

No structures were hit by gunfire and no victims were found at the scene, according to police.

Police said no suspects have been found and a suspect description is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

