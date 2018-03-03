Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
Authorities say a 24-year-old Bend snowboarder has died on Mt. Bachelor.More >
Washington County deputies say a homeowner shot at an intruder who broke into their Cooper Mountain home Friday afternoon.More >
. Police confirmed the body of Charles Styers was found Friday several miles from where his car was found Thursday.More >
A Portland man is warning others about a driver he said brandished a gun and threatened to kill him, while he was walking down the street.More >
After several hours of searching, crews located the missing skier at approximately 8:30 pm Friday evening in a tree well near the more-difficult White Bark run, near the Cloudchaser lift. She was pronounced dead at the scene.More >
Most parents would stop at nothing to spare their child the emotional and physical scars of bullying. But what if your child asked for cosmetic surgery?More >
John Maher was convicted in October 2017 on charges including 11 counts of unlawfully storing property on the street and 11 counts of abandoning a vehicle.More >
A powerful nor'easter morphed into a "bomb cyclone" Friday as it hammered the East Coast with a ferocious mix of howling winds, drenching rain, some snow and surging waves.More >
It’s been one of the toughest flu seasons in years. Some people are at risk of catching the virus, even if they got a flu shot. But how does that happen?More >
