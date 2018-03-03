Police: Robbery suspect arrested after crash, foot pursuit in SE Portland

A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he robbed a Plaid Pantry, crashed into a patrol vehicle and then led police on a foot pursuit in southeast Portland.

At around 10:39 p.m., police responded to the report of a robbery at the Plaid Pantry, located at 4214 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a knife. After obtaining cash, the suspect left in a white 4-door vehicle.

Officers, with the help of a community member, located a white 4-door Kia in the area of Southeast Bell Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the 8900 block of Southeast Stanley Place, the driver crashed the vehicle into a K9 officer's patrol vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers, including a K9 team, found the driver in the 5700 block of Southeast Westfork Street.

According to police, they found evidence in the Kia that connects the driver, identified as 39-year-old Phillip G. Mawhiney, to the Plaid Pantry robbery.

Mawhiney was arrested and lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree and second-degree robbery.

Neither the officers, the K9 or the suspect were injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

