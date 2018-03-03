Oregon lawmakers address youth athletes and concussions - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon lawmakers address youth athletes and concussions

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon's legislature has moved to expand the list of medical professionals who can clear youth athletes to return to play after being suspected of having a concussion.

Under a measure passed Saturday, chiropractors, naturopaths, physical therapists, occupational therapists and physician assistants would be added to the list. Legislators made some changes to the proposal: an earlier version had also proposed adding athletic trainers to the list, but an amendment removed them before the vote. A previous effort to expand the list failed in the 2017 Legislature.

After the amendment, the measure passed the Senate on a 26-3 vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.