Oregon lawmakers address youth athletes and concussions

Oregon's legislature has moved to expand the list of medical professionals who can clear youth athletes to return to play after being suspected of having a concussion.

Under a measure passed Saturday, chiropractors, naturopaths, physical therapists, occupational therapists and physician assistants would be added to the list. Legislators made some changes to the proposal: an earlier version had also proposed adding athletic trainers to the list, but an amendment removed them before the vote. A previous effort to expand the list failed in the 2017 Legislature.

After the amendment, the measure passed the Senate on a 26-3 vote.

