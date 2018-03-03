Ashland police officer dies while on duty due to 'major medical event'

An Ashland police officer died due to a "major medical event" while on duty, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Police said Officer Malcus Williams was on the scene of a call when he suffered an undisclosed medical event at about 7:30 p.m. Other officers on scene rendered aid and called for help from Ashland Fire and Rescue.

Williams was transported to Providence Hospital but life-saving efforts failed. Williams died at about 9 p.m., according to police.

Williams was with the Ashland Police Department for more than 21 years. He is survived by his wife and three daughters, as well as his two sisters.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.