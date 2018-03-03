Crews respond to fire at Oak Grove Fred Meyer, no injuries reported

Clackamas Fire responded to a fire at the Oak Grove Fred Meyer Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the report came in at 12:30 p.m.

The fire was located in the home goods section and employees were able to put it out with extinguishers, according to officials.

Once on scene, firefighters evacuated the entire store due to the amount of smoke. They are working on removing smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

