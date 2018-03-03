Pritchard, White help Oregon hold off Washington 72-64

Payton Pritchard scored 14 points and Paul White added 13 as Oregon turned back a late rally by Washington to preserve a 72-64 victory on Saturday to end the Pac-12 Conference regular season.

Washington, which trailed 44-29 at the half, used a 9-2 run to pull within 68-64 with 3:12 remaining, but failed to score the rest of the way.

David Crisp had 19 points and Noah Dickerson 18 for Washington (20-11, 10-8). Troy Brown added 12 points for the Ducks (20-11, 10-8).

Crisp had seven consecutive points to trigger Washington's run. Two free throws by Dickerson made 68-64. But, the Huskies missed their final five field goal attempts and Dickerson, who made his first 10 free attempts, missed the front end of the bonus with 27 seconds left.

Oregon closed the first half with a 14-2 run for a 44-29 lead at the break. The Huskies went the final 6:11 without a field goal, scoring their only four points from the free-throw line during that span.

The Ducks moved the ball well against Washington's 2-3 zone with 12 assists, including six by Brown, on their 16 first-half field goals. Oregon also had 20-13 edge on the boards, including seven offensive rebounds that led to nine second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Despite their first 20-win season since 2011-12, the Huskies lost five of their last eight.

Oregon: The Ducks reached the 20-win mark for the eighth consecutive season, including two victories over Washington.

UP NEXT

Washington entered in a logjam of four teams with seven conference losses. They now have to wait for completion of late games for conference tournament seeding.

Oregon pulled even with the Huskies, but also awaits the outcome of later games.

