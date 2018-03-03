Cooper Mountain residents on edge after man breaks into home in broad daylight

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who, they say, took off after being shot at by a homeowner in the quiet Cooper Mountain neighborhood.

Neighbors say they’re shocked to learn it happened in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s pretty bold,” said Eric Bolken, who has lived in the neighborhood two years. “Concerned, you know. It’s a little frightening thinking about the safety of your house and your property and your family, you know. Something happening in the middle of the day when we’re not home.”

Deputies say it was a brazen attempt to rob a home in broad daylight that went south for the suspect, quick.

“Not something you want to have happen in your neighborhood,” said a neighbor that lives a few doors down, Chad Pfleiger.

Neighbors say their community is quiet, with little traffic.

“You know, we don’t have sidewalks up here and we don’t have a lot of people parking on the street or even walking by that much. So having someone come up here is pretty noticeable,” said Pfleiger.

Yet, deputies say the suspect got inside the home in the middle of the day, when everyone else was at work - except the homeowner, who confronted the suspect and snapped a picture of him.

“That’s some quick hands. I don’t know if I would have steady enough hands to take a picture of somebody that was in my house that shouldn’t be,” said Bolken.

Deputies say the suspect armed himself a knife, while the homeowner grabbed his gun and shot at least one round at the intruder. That’s when deputies say the suspect took off.

“It’s desperate times for some people,” said Bolken.

“I would expect this is the last place they want to come back to, so hopefully they’re going somewhere else,” said Pfleiger.

Washington County deputies say the homeowner has minor injuries, but they do not know if the suspect has any gunshot wounds since he was able to get away.

Neighbors say they’re being extra vigilant.

“It is a good reminder to the kids to make sure we’re locking the door,” said Pfleiger. “We felt like we were a little bit safer up here and so, now you know it’s just down the street.”

Deputies say the suspect is a white man in his 20s, with a thin to medium build. They say he was possibly driving away in an older, blue, full-sized SUV.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call Washington County detectives at 503-846-2500.

