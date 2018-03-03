Volunteers attend Neighborhood Emergency Team training in NE Portland

Volunteers gathered in northeast Portland Saturday to learn what to do following an earthquake or other natural disasters.

The Neighborhood Emergency Team held its first training class for volunteers at Madison High School.

Those who wanted to take part learned first aid, medical triage and other emergency skills.

FOX 12 spoke with one woman who signed up to take part in the training.

"I think a combination of my growing awareness and preparation for the Cascadia quake. And the fact that I work downtown, and since having a child and realizing we will likely be apart and I need to get back to him," said Suzanne Griffonwyd.

The training is held by the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management and Portland Fire & Rescue.

Those interested in the next Neighborhood Emergency Team training can sign up on the Portland City website: www.portlandoregon.gov/pbem/31667

