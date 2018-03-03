Mystery safe found at Rogue Ales opened after man submits correct combination

A mystery at a local brewery has been solved.

Rogue Ales put out a call earlier this week for people to come try and open a locked safe that was found in the wall of the women's bathroom. The safe was found during a remodel of its northwest Portland pub.

The brewery was offering free beer for a year to the person who could open the safe.

On Saturday, a man who used to work for the safe company was able to supply Rogue Ales with the right combination to open the safe.

"We tried the code out and it worked. And we opened it up to nothing," said Teddy Henrikson, marketing manager at Rogue Ales.

It was a little disappointing for those who work at Rogue Ales that there was nothing inside.

"Yeah, it was but I was trying to not get my hopes up for it. I was kind of wanting there to be something but you know," said Henrikson.

Henrikson says the man will get the prize of one free beer every day for the next year.

The pub, which has been closed for the last month, is now back open.

