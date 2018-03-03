Deputies: Suspect in Cooper Mountain home break-in arrested

Washington County deputies have arrested the intruder who broke into a Cooper Mountain home and was shot at by the homeowner.

At about 12:35 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Southwest 171st Avenue. During the investigation, deputies learned that a man entered a home in a possible burglary attempt and was confronted by a homeowner.

The homeowner retrieved a handgun and fired one round at the intruder, causing the man to run away.

Thanks to a tip from a concerned community member, Gresham Police learned that the possible suspect was at a hotel near Northeast Wilkes Road.

At 11:16 a.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue Ford SUV and arrested 29-year-old Zachery Summers on an outstanding parole warrant for burglary.

Gresham police contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office and determined that Summers was the man who broke into the Cooper Mountain home.

Summers was arrested by detectives and lodged into the Washington County Jail without the possibility of bail. He is being charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and fourth-degree assault.

