Police respond to shots fired on NE Halsey, no injuries reported

Portland police responded to reports of gunfire near 78th and Halsey at 12:49 am Sunday morning.

Witnesses said that a car driving on Northeast Halsey shot at another car.

When officers arrived, they found multiple bullet casings on the ground between Northeast 76th Avenue to Northeast 79th Avenue.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

No suspects have been located at this time, according to police.

Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team responded to assume the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

