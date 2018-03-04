Police: 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Northeast Portland

Portland Police said 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the convenience store at 4643 Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 4:03 a.m.

Police said a suspect entered the convenience store and demanded money while holding a handgun.

The suspect left with cash without incident.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the suspect is a white man, six feet tall, with a medium build and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland Police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.