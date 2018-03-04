Family offers reward for information on loved one's murder

A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
A mystery at a local brewery has been solved.More >
A mystery at a local brewery has been solved.More >
Heather Turning was snowboarding with her boyfriend when she heard someone scream "Avalanche!"More >
Heather Turning was snowboarding with her boyfriend when she heard someone scream "Avalanche!"More >
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 75.More >
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 75.More >
She then took the vehicle on a wild ride, before crashing it into a ditch.More >
She then took the vehicle on a wild ride, before crashing it into a ditch.More >
Police said Officer Malcus Williams was on the scene of a call when he suffered an undisclosed medical event at about 7:30 p.m.More >
Police said Officer Malcus Williams was on the scene of a call when he suffered an undisclosed medical event at about 7:30 p.m.More >
Clackamas Fire responded to a fire at the Oak Grove Fred Meyer Saturday afternoon.More >
Clackamas Fire responded to a fire at the Oak Grove Fred Meyer Saturday afternoon.More >
Washington County deputies have arrested the intruder who broke into a Cooper Mountain home and was shot at by the homeowner.More >
Washington County deputies have arrested the intruder who broke into a Cooper Mountain home and was shot at by the homeowner.More >
After several hours of searching, crews located the missing skier at approximately 8:30 pm Friday evening in a tree well near the more-difficult White Bark run, near the Cloudchaser lift. She was pronounced dead at the scene.More >
After several hours of searching, crews located the missing skier at approximately 8:30 pm Friday evening in a tree well near the more-difficult White Bark run, near the Cloudchaser lift. She was pronounced dead at the scene.More >