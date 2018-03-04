Family offers reward for information on loved one's murder

A Southeast Portland family is offering a reward to help find the person who killed their loved one more than two years ago.

In October, 2015 Maurice Gatson was shot to death outside of the Pallas Club on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Portland Police recently released surveillance video of the shooting and are still looking for the gunman.

Gatson’s wife, Lashaunda, is offering a $15,000 reward to help bring closure to her family.

“Money is not going to bring him back, but it’s just my token of appreciation to whomever comes forward and helps us close this case. That's the least I can do," Lashaunda said.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a reward of up to $2,500.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Portland Police.

